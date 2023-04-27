Milton C. Ault III Acquires 240,000 Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Rating) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,240,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ault Alliance stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ault Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

Ault Alliance, Inc owns and manages a data center, and provides mission-critical products for the defense and aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical and biopharma, and textile industries. It operates through the following segments: GWW, TurnOnGreen, Ault Alliance, Crypto-Currency, Real Estate, Ault Disruptive, and Holding Company.

