SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 53,154 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,154 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.3 %

United Microelectronics Profile

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.