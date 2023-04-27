SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,894 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

