Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Sells $27,418.50 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Articles

