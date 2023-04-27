SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

