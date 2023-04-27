Amandla Mk Trust Sells 400 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,403,934 shares in the company, valued at $198,485,305.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,952 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $91,783.04.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $4,703.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

Shares of NRC opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

