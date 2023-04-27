Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.74 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 107857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,213,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,186,000 after acquiring an additional 178,096 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,629,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.