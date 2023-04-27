Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.94.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $193.95.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

