ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 505.6% in April

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 505.6% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter worth $322,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $124.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.35%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

