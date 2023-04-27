Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

