Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to €65.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.38.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
