Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Increased to €65.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to €65.00 ($72.22) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.38.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $26,256,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $589,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

