Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($105.56) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

