Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAH. Citigroup began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.92.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

