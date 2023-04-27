Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec lowered shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Hyve Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ITEGY opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Hyve Group
