Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Downgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec lowered shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Hyve Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ITEGY opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

