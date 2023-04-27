bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”

Societe Generale lowered shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
bpost NV/SA Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.
About bpost NV/SA
