bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”

Societe Generale lowered shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

bpost NV/SA Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

