Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

About Investor AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Investor AB is an investment company, which engages in long-term investment perspective. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries, and Investments in EQT. The Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.