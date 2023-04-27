Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Investor AB (publ) Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IVSBF opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $21.09.
About Investor AB (publ)
