Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of Xtant Medical stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,117,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

