Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Avidbank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVBH opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidbank will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

