Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 81.1% in April

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the March 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $33.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.