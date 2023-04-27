Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Update

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the March 31st total of 27,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrival

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 111.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 17.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 141.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrival by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,900 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Arrival has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

