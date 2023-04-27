Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,961,556.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,161 shares of company stock worth $33,336,098. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

