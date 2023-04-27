Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.47.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,161 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,098. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

