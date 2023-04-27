Mizuho Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $108.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Stock Down 0.8 %

Crown stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,523,000 after purchasing an additional 807,337 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,627,000 after purchasing an additional 684,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

