Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $61.15 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCEP. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.38.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
