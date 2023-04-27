Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $61.15 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCEP. Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.