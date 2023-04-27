First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.07.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

