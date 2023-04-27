Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.74. Park National has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.57). Park National had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park National will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Park National by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,414,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

