BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.11.

BankUnited Stock Up 3.5 %

BKU opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 22.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

