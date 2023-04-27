Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 172.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of AVTX stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.
Insider Transactions at Avalo Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,282,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,829 shares of company stock worth $169,480. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.
See Also
