Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 172.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Insider Transactions at Avalo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,282,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 63,829 shares of company stock worth $169,480. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

