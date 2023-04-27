GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOVX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 291,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 643,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOVX. Dawson James began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

