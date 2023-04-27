GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GeoVax Labs Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of GOVX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.97.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOVX. Dawson James began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using novel proprietary platforms. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus, as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.
