Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY23 guidance at $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.14 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

