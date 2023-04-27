Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Rises By 79.5%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bonso Electronics International Price Performance

Shares of Bonso Electronics International stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International, Inc is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

