BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,300 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BioLineRx Stock Down 3.6 %

BLRX stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the period. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.

