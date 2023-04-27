BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,300 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
BioLineRx Stock Down 3.6 %
BLRX stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of treatments that focus on cancer. Its product pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is an immunotherapy treatment used for multiple solid tumors.
