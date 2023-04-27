Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

