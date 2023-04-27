180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the March 31st total of 110,100 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. 180 Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.54.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.