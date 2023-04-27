M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after acquiring an additional 287,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 218,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 146,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.