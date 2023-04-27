Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 57.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
Shares of ANTE stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.96.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
