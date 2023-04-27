Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 57.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

Shares of ANTE stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots.

