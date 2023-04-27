Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Grows By 84.5%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the March 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 221,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter worth $935,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Stories

