Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Grows By 84.5%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the March 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Assembly Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.42.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.