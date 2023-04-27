Tiptree (TIPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.69 million, a PE ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22.

Tiptree Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,565. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

