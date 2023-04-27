Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.68 and a beta of 2.51. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -935.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,054,000 after buying an additional 2,165,569 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at $313,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,696 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

