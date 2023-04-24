Reviewing UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) & Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) and UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Knightscope has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTStarcom has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and UTStarcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -455.39% N/A -120.88% UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.6% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of UTStarcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Knightscope shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Knightscope and UTStarcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 0 0 N/A UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knightscope and UTStarcom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $5.63 million 4.11 -$25.64 million ($1.83) -0.34 UTStarcom $14.02 million 2.52 -$5.11 million N/A N/A

UTStarcom has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope.

Summary

UTStarcom beats Knightscope on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and security teams. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies. The Services segment provides services and support for equipment products and also the new operational support segment. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

