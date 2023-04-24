Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target at $716.67

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $716.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNNGY. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

DNNGY opened at $29.80 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4291 per share. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

