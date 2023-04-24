Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $66.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

