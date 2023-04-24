Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) & Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Head to Head Comparison

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Sphere and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Video Communications 2 16 5 0 2.13

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $91.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.62%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Blue Sphere and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications 2.36% 2.70% 2.02%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.71, indicating that its share price is 671% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and Zoom Video Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.28 $103.71 million $0.32 199.94

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Blue Sphere on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

(Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. engages in the transformation of agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

