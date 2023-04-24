RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $245.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $222.56 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.95 and a 200-day moving average of $228.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $470,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Featured Articles

