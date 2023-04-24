Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $13.20

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 1,144,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
