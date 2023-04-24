Financial Contrast: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pretium Resources and Sigma Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $611.14 million 4.63 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -94.06 Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -73.56

Sigma Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources. Pretium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigma Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24% Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pretium Resources and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Pretium Resources.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

