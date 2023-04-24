Analysts Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target at $45.89

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 41,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,727,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,293,441.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,727,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,293,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 334,360 shares of company stock valued at $14,310,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after buying an additional 489,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after acquiring an additional 138,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Appian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

