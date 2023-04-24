Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target at $178.67

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIISY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.97) to GBX 152 ($1.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $8.27 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

