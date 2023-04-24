Critical Survey: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beam Global and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cirrus Logic 1 0 7 0 2.75

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 160.47%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $105.91, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.48% -61.96% -45.58% Cirrus Logic 16.22% 22.50% 17.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Beam Global and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $22.00 million 4.70 -$19.68 million ($1.96) -5.16 Cirrus Logic $1.78 billion 2.73 $326.36 million $5.68 15.49

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. The firm’s core platforms include Beam EV ARC and Solar Tree sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

