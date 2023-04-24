Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Financial Comparison

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and Amprius Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.86) -8.58 Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 182.31 -$17.33 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Amprius Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FREYR Battery and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 1 6 0 2.86 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 138.48%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.86%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Amprius Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -22.57% -18.68% Amprius Technologies N/A -28.00% -4.83%

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Amprius Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

